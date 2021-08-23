The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has said that teachers who will not heed government calls to get the Covid-19 jab will not be allowed to teach once schools re-open.

“I want you to know that, we are going to ask the head teachers and heads of institutions to be strict to make sure that, that no teacher who is not vaccinated is allowed to go to class or to go to school at all. Please don’t think that this is just talking. We mean this for you own good, ”she said.

She explained that as the ministry of Education and Sports they are doing their part to ensure that teachers and learners above 18 years get vaccinated.

“It is very important that you must really get these jabs, so If you don’t get vaccinated you may not be allowed to go to schools for the job you need,” she said.

She noted that she discussed the problem of vaccination of teachers with the ministry of Health and they agreed that the exercise be done at schools and the universities.

“The ministry of Health agreed with me that they will now take the vaccination centres to the schools and to universities where the teaching staff can be vaccinated alone. That is to make sure that we get as many of the teachers and as many of the university students and other tertiary institutions vaccinated soon,” she said.

Schools were closed in May following a surge in Covid-19 infections.