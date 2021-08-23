A new portal detailing information about Uganda’s real estate sector has been launched.

Dubbed Real Muloodi, the new portal provides market research information, land development, design, construction, real estate ownership, landlord-tenant issues, up-to-date tax and regulatory information among other information.

“Real Muloodi is the voice of the Ugandan real estate industry,” observed Chief Operating Officer Amy Johnson.

“Through our content offerings, we advocate for the interests of the community we serve. We are an essential information resource for the continued growth of the overall Uganda economy.”

He said the new portal will be useful to investors in the real estate sector, landlords, developers, brokers, contractors, architects, lawyers, accountants, and allied professionals.

“In today’s digital and competitive era, real estate developers should be knowledgeable about trends in the real estate market. Uganda has one of the world’s fastest urbanization rates, necessitating significant planning and infrastructural investment while also providing massive potential in the housing sector. Real Muloodi helps real estate players to keep up with the latest developments in the industry.”