MultiChoice Uganda has announced partnership with Rubis Energy in which they will reward customers in a new cooking competition named “the lockdown chefs.”

Speaking on Monday, Joan Semanda Kizza the Public Relations and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda revealed that the competition will reward those who learnt and perfected their cooking during the lockdown.

“Now each and every lockdown chef can get rewarded for getting better at cooking. The mechanics to this competition are simple, all you have to do is actively watch the House of Chefs show, follow MultiChoice and Rubis energy social media platforms, that will announce the different cooking challenges for you to participate in,” Semanda said.

She noted that winners in the competition will be rewarded with cooking hampers and full set of 12kg and 6kg of gas cylinders of K-gas.

“Winners in this competition stand a chance to win amazing prizes from MultiChoice and Rubis Energy. Some of the prizes include an assortment of cooking hampers from MultiChoice, and full sets of 12kgs and 6 Kgs of gas cylinders of K-gas,” Rebecca Nassiwa the Marketing, Communication and Brand manager Rubis Energy Uganda said.

“Rubis Energy Uganda acquired all Kobil and Delta stations with a new energy to fuel all

Ugandans needs. With one of them being a safe and quality cooking companion, K-gas. Rubis offers home delivery services for all its customers such that K-gas is accessible for all,” said Rebecca Nassiwa, the marketing, communication and brand manager for Rubis Energy Uganda.

“Through this competition we are certain that the winners will experience the fun in cooking sumptuous meals safely in the comfort of their homes.”

According to MultiChoice, the first cook off challenge is scheduled to start on the August,27 immediately after the House of Chefs show.

“The show’s host Sheilah Gashumba will through her social media platforms judge together with the general public, as well as announce the lucky winners on a weekly basis.

We believe that this show is tailored for the foodies, food bloggers, and basic lovers of real entertainment.”