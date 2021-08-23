Ugandans have been urged to remain vigilant and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as scientists project a ‘terrible’ third COVID-19 wave.

Addressing the press on Friday last week, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said that a deadly third wave is expected and urged the public to remain vigilant.

“Projections from our scientists show that the 3rd wave of the pandemic is likely to peak at 4,000 lab confirmed cases per day, over two times higher than the second wave,” Aceng said.

According to this projection. Dr. Aceng said that at least fifteen (15) percent of all Covid-19 patients will require admission at the health facilities, which is likely to stress the health care system even further.

Dr. Aceng said that about 9,331 patients may also require HDU/ICU admissions during the third wave.

Uganda has so far experienced two waves of the pandemic.

Average cases during the second wave peaked at about 1000 positive Covid-19 cases everyday with several fatalities recorded daily.

Following a 42 day lockdown, the health minister has said that they have received a consistent drop the positivity rate from twenty two (22) percent to 2.8 percent.

“There has also been a fall in the daily admissions of the severe and critically ill patients from 204 at the peak to less than 50 per day, to-date.”

Dr Aceng however noted that although there has been a drop in daily COVID-19 related deaths, the drop in the daily number of deaths remains low due to late presentations at the hospitals.

“We have noted that a number of patients undergoing home based care present late to the health facilities thereby leading to poor clinical outcomes,” the minister said.

“27% of deaths registered occurred minutes within arrival at the COVID-19 Treatment Units. These could have been averted if the patients sought medical care early.”