The ex-president of Somalia Sharif Sheikh Ahmed leads commiserations to the Lion of Mogadishu Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who died on Saturday morning at his home.

Sharif Ahmed who led Somalia until 2012 was a direct beneficiary of Maj Gen Paul Lokech’s commandeering in the AMISOM operations against the Al-Shabab.

The former president in a condolence message to President Museveni, described Maj Gen Lokech as a “great friend of Somalia” and the “Lion of Mogadishu”.

“The Lion of Mogadishu played a massive role in defeating Al-Shabab. He will not be forgotten,” the message read in part.

The Somalia Chief Police Commissioner Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar also mourned Lokech, sending condolence messages to the IGP of Police and the “People of Uganda”.

AMISOM also expressed they were saddened by the death of their section one commander Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

“During his distinguished tours of duty, we all remember him as a man of great character, great courage, integrity, and honor. He was a brave and strategic fighter who was instrumental in commanding the counter-insurgency operations that drove Al-Shabab out of Mogadishu in October 2011,” the AMISOM statement reads in part.

“As a towering icon in the fight against armed militants, he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten,” the statement continues.

The CEO of Somalia TV Abdulrazak eulogised Maj Gen LOkech as a “great man”.

Maj Gen Lokech was Uganda’s AMISOM contingent commander from May 2011 to 2012 and again between December 2017- December 2018.