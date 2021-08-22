Over 250 victims of a recent fire outbreak in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, on Saturday received relief food donations from Lions Club of Kampala Central. The fire outbreak that left two people dead destroyed many businesses, according to the area Local Council (LC1) chairman, Kisenyi 11 Zone, Ameku Odongkara.

“The fire destroyed wooden structures and spread to several makeshift houses, destroying mattresses, fridges and television sets among other valuables,” said Odongkara.

While handing over the food items, John Bosco Ntangare, Lions Club of Uganda District 411 B Governor, said the food donations are a sign of solidarity between Lions Club members of Kampala Central with the fire victims during these hard times.

“We members of the Lions Club identify ourselves with communities in dire need of assistance which is why we have brought this food and shall continue to render similar humanitarian gestures in future,” he said.

Each food beneficiary person received 5kg of maize flour, 5kg of beans, a bar of soap and 4 sackets of salt.

Ntangare promised to donate rice to other area residents whose businesses were affected by the fire and were not on the list of the first beneficiaries.

Francis Mbazira, the executive director, Kamwokya Christian Caring Health Centre, hailed Lions Club for taking humanitarian initiatives to support vulnerable people in the area, in terms of food donations and diabetes awareness health campaigns among others.

He said their partnership with Lions Club has helped improve the state of healthcare provision in the area.