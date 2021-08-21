The body of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has been brought back to the country from India where he passed on on August 17.

The remains were accompanied by his wife Dora Kutesa and their son.

Lt Gen James Mugira the managing director National Enterprise Corporation who received the body said Kutesa’s name is synonymous with the liberation struggle of this country.

“He sacrificed his life as a youth, he decided to put his life on the line of fire and was ready to pay even the ultimate price. He was a very good commander who commanded very many battles peacefully including the famous Katonga battle and the capture of Kampala,” he noted.

Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, a close friend to the deceased described him as a very courageous officer who has left a big gap in this country.

He said Kutesa’s loyalty and courage pushed him to join a war he did not know whether they would win or lose.

Kutesa’s wife, Dora, said that they have known each other since 1980 having joined the bush war together.

“God gave him a new lease on life when he got a liver transplant in 2009 and it is this liver which has supported him all these years,” she said.

Kutesa will be buried at his country home in Kabula county, Lyantonde district on Sunday, August 22.