A 30year old businessman hawking silverfish has accused Kibuku police officers of assaulting him and robbing his Shs580,000 on Wednesday evening.

Julius Kisadha a resident of Bulyagana village, Wailama parish, Mpungwe sub-county in Mayuge district said after selling his silverfish at Goli Goli sub-county on his way to his friend’s home identified as Enos Lyadda a resident of Katiryo 1 zone Kituti sub-county at 7:30 pm he was blocked by Kibuku patrol police car at Kanyoro swamp.

He said police officers on patrol pounced on him and beat him up at about 7:30 pm.

He said after flogging him, the officers bundled him with his motorcycle registration number UAE 445H, on a car but upon arriving at Kibuku health center gate he was damped and the officers sped off with his motorcycle.

ASP Godfrey Tumusiime the acting Kibuku District Police Commander when contacted denied the accusations but said that police just helped Kisadha after he was involved in an accident.

He said the motorcycle is being kept at CPS.

Kikomeko Mwanamoiza the Resident District Commissioner, said she was not aware of the incident but pledged to follow it up.

This is not the first time police in Kibuku are accused them of torture. In May, a 50-year-old journalist Musa Kamoi accused police of beating him up allegedly on orders of Deputy CID Kibuku, identified as Stephen Bangire for appearing at the police station asking questions about a story on cattle theft in the district which ended in a murder.

Police are also accused of allegedly having a hand in the death of Anthony Wandera 24, a bodaboda who died at Buseta trading center.

In July Over 40 residents of Lwatama sub-county accused police of beating and arresting them for allegedly blocking the road.

They were later released after allegedly paying 50,00 each.

President Museveni while giving his security address last Saturday warned security agencies against disrespecting the human rights of Ugandans and other people in the country.

“Nobody should be in the uniform of the army when they don’t respect the people of Uganda. When you’re in the army don’t bark at people, don’t beat people or even criminals. Don’t beat children. Nobody should beat any Ugandan. Human rights of the people of Uganda were one of the main reasons why NRM went to the bush and fought for all those years,” Museveni said on Saturday evening.