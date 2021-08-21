Sex is therapy. A person who has had sex in the morning will have a better day. Morning glory is recommended as one of the ways to ensure a great day.

Morning glory is between 4:00 am, and 8:00 am. It comes easy for men because other than being naturally horny beings, they accumulate testosterone as they sleep, and from the time they wake up, they have a three-hour window when they are brimming horn.

This is the reason why even in that sleepy mood, a man must find ways to turn on the woman. It is quite something turning on a woman when they are half asleep.

If you are dealing with a naturally moist lover, a little rubbing should make them open up and let you slide in without difficulty.

Because nature takes on during the night, some of these lovers smell like the garbage bin of a marketplace when they open their mouths after sleeping for hours.

Imagine someone with a bad mouth odour daily and you having to turn to them in the morning because you want some.

What if there was a way of avoiding someone’s mouth odour and still have them between the sheets?

A woman who likes you will be moist just because you are sleeping next to them. Some people walk around moist no matter what is going on in their life, and that is how it is supposed to be.

Try out these sex styles in the morning, and you will thank me for all the good days you are about to have.

Unless you are not sure about the person sleeping next to you for reasons only known to you, try the corkscrew style. This style will give you access from behind.

The woman should keep her legs pressed together during this position for a tighter hold on her partner as they thrust.

If she can lift her body slightly in that sleepy state, place a pillow under her waist, bend her a little from there and try a semi-curved doggy style.

This will keep the mouth odour away, give you access to the nipples for her pleasure, and you will slide right into the wet promised land.

If you feel strong enough in that morning state, try pretzel dip. It will take some energy on the man’s side, but it will be worth every minute. Let the woman lie on her right side, kneel, straddling her right leg, and you will have access to the honey pot.

Most women love Flatiron style for morning glory. All the woman has to do is lie face down on the bed, legs straight, hips slightly raised, and grant you access. This position will make a woman feel all of you. It works for both parties involved.

If she is a control freak and strong enough in that state, let her have her Cowgirl. Mouths are wide apart, but the parts that need to meet to give you a good day will be in place.

Scoop me Up is also something you will enjoy for morning glory. This is simply spooning with action. Both of you lie on your sides, facing the same direction. Bring your knees up slightly while your partner slides up behind.

Try that for now, and you will be a very happy soul without having to go through the trauma of bad breath in the morning.

Till next time, enjoy your morning!