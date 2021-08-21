Following the successful launch of Guinness’ ‘Black Shines Brightest’ Campaign last Friday August 13, lovers of the beer brand that took part in fun online challenges leading up to the campaign reveal have been awarded Guinness hampers.

Scores of winners flooded Next Media Park to obtain their prizes this week that included Guinness branded hoodies, balls, and jerseys among others.

Energetic and empowering, the campaign celebrates individuals coming together, fizzing with optimism, creativity, and potential. It will see the global brand work with some of Africa’s brightest innovators, industry trend-setters and all those making waves in their different industry sectors.

Some faces of the campaign include Ghanaian choreographer Incredible Zigi, Nigerian artist Fireboy, Tanzanian singer Nandy and Nigeria’s Kehinde Durojaye, a self-taught inventor who is pushing boundaries and showing real ingenuity with his incredible jet car made from trash, that can run on land and sea. The Ugandan list includes songbird Azawi, video director Sasha Vybz, media personality Malaika Nyanzi, DJ Ciza and comedian Uncle Mo among others.

Virtual ‘Brighthouse’ experiences are planned for the public to get involved in celebrating the campaign, in a covid-safe money. For more details, you can follow the conversation on Guinness_Uganda on Twitter and Guinness_Ug on Instagram.