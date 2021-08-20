The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced nationwide recruitment exercise of Local Defence Unit personnel (LDUs) starting next week.

According to the press statement dated August 19, 2021 by Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the recruitment exercise will begin on Monday August 23 and end on September 16, 2021.

Accordingly, interested personnel shall have to submit handwritten applications to offices of respective Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in observance of Covid-19 standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Must indicate nationality, age, marital status, education and accompanied with National Identity card and academic credentials”

“Shortlists of successful candidates will be published and pinned at district headquarters between 2-16 September2021 and dates of reporting to recruitment centers shall be announced” read in part Byekwaso’s statement.

Byekwaso further noted that all applicants must be Ugandan citizens aged 18-29 years, medically, physically fit adding that these must hold UCE certificate or artisan certificate, with good conduct and no criminal record.

” Letter of recommendation from LC1 or GISO is a must.”

It should be remembered that in September 2018, following the gruesome murder of former Buyende District Police Commander ASP Muhammad Kirumira in Bulenga, President Museveni announced a move to recruit 24,000 LDUs in greater Kampala area.

Museveni had hoped this would help curb the rising urban crime and gun violence which had engulfed the country.

Recently, UPDF deputy spokesperson Lt Col. Ronald Kakurugu, confirmed that the army had planned to recruit more 10,000 LDUs countrywide starting with headquarters of UPDF Divisions I, II, III, IV and V in Kakiri barracks, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu and Pader respectively.

“We are in the process, and the recruitment is to start next month. We want to recruit 10,000 LDUs countrywide and a detailed program will be publicized in the newspapers and other media platforms,” Kakurungu said.