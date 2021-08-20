Travellers from India will now be allowed into the country, provided they present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before travel, Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng has announced.

Dr. Aceng, who was addressing the press from the UBC Auditorium on Friday, said that the restrictions on flights from India will be eased effective today, 20th August, 2021.

“India has been removed from Category 1 with effect from today, 20th August 2021 and will be treated as category 2 country,” Dr. Aceng announced.

“Travellers from India are required to come with results of a negative PCR test done 72 hours prior to travel and will be subjected to mandatory PCR testing upon arrival irrespective of the vaccination status.”

Earlier this year, Uganda had placed a ban on all flights from India, following a spike of the new Delta variant of Covid-19 in Asian country.

Dr. Aceng said that with effect from 3 September 2021, all travelers (including children) irrespective of vaccination status or country of origin,are required to arrive with a negative PCR test done 72 hrs prior to travel.

“They will be required to undergo mandatory screening and a PCR test at their own cost,” Aceng noted.

Dr. Aceng said that under the new arrangements, any traveller who tests negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to proceed with his/her onward journey while those who test positive will be taken isolation centres.

“Any traveller (national or non-national) who tests positive for COVID-19 will be evacuated by the Ministry of Health to a designated COVID-19 isolation facility,” she said.

Children under 18 years who test positive to Covid-19 according to Dr. Aceng, will be allowed to undergo home quarantine with their parent or guardian.