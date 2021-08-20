Uganda Airlines has secured the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) for its two Airbus A330-800 neos.

The certificate was granted by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The certificate allows the airline to use the two big aircrafts to fly long haul for commercial purposes.

“The wait is over! Uganda Airlines’ big cranes, the Airbuses, have been added to our Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and will soon be set to fly long haul. Welcome to a new world of greater connectivity,” Uganda Airlines tweeted.

The development comes a week after Airbus 330 neo, successfully completed its demonstration flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, to complete the certification process that had lasted for six months.

Uganda Airlines owns four CRJ 900 series and two Airbus A330 neos. The latter were purchased from aircraft manufacturer Airbus in December 2020 and February 2021.

With completion of the certification process, for the two rare wide planes, the national carrier expects to extend its international network with flights from Entebbe International Airport (the hub) to Dubai, London, Mumbai and Guangzhou.