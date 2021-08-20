Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeje Odongo has said that hosting refugees from Afghanistan will come with a number of both political and tangible benefits.

Odongo said that when the refugees from the South East Asian country finally arrive, they will require services, among other things to the benefit of the Ugandan community.

Odongo made these remarks when appearing on NBS Frontline, Thursday.

“The world will look at Uganda as a reliable partner. When they come, they will require services out of us. We will use this opportunity. There are political and tangible benefits for us as a country,” Odongo said.

Odongo said that on Sunday, the government got a request from the USA that there might be some people out of Afghanistan who may not abe to travel directly to the USA and they accepted it because of some benefits.

“They (refugees) will therefore temporarily be here.”

Odongo was however quick to note that discussions are still ongoing.

“The government of Uganda has said yes, but there is no final decision made on the Afghanistan refugees,” Odongo said.

Members of Parliament had earlier on Wednesday expressed concern over how the refugees will be registered to sort out any risks that hosting them might cause to the country.

Odongo however noted that once diplomatic procedures are sorted, the refugees will be sorted and their information verified for security purposes.

“When the Afghanistan refugees come here, they will not come here sabala sabala. I have put in place a committee to look into all the people coming from Afghanistan.”