Government, through the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau) has closed down at least fifty four(54) NGOs for not submitting annual returns, among other reasons.

In a statement released on Friday, the NGO Bureau said that the 54 were not non-compliant with the NGO Act of 2016.

“The Bureau has established that, 23 NGOs are operating with expired permits contrary to section 31(1) and 32(1) of the NGO Act 2016,” the Bureau said in part.

The Bureau also noted that 15 other NGOs failed to return annual returns and audited books of accounts to the Bureau as per the Act while 16 others were operating with no license.

Among those affected, was Chapter Four, headed by renown human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. FEMRITE, which has long supported female writers in the country and was in part started by the minister in charge of general duties Mary Karooro Okurut is among those affected.

FULL LIST

A. Halted the operations of the following NGOs operating with expired NGO

permits

1. Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO)

2. Western Ankole Civil Society Forum (WACSOF)

3. Citizens’ Concerns Africa

4. Elohim Power Transforming Africa

5. Orone Foundation

6. Light Concepts

7. Public Policy Institute

8. Otubet Youth United Development Organization

9. Support Girl Child Uganda

10. Saints Preparation Ministries 11.Adoration Ministries

12.Islamic Da-awah and Orphanage Foundation 13.Jesus Shines Youth Ministries International

14.La Borne Missionary Centre Uganda

15. Wanyange Child Support Foundation

16.St. Francis Foundation for the Poor

17. Ray of Hope International Uganda

18. Mindset Change Development Organisation

19. Liberty International Foundation

20. Foundation for Women Empowerment for Sickler Aid 21. Karambi Action for Life Improvement

22. Tech Plus Love Foundation

23. Centre for Justice Studies and Innovations

B. Indefinitely suspended the following NGOs that have consistently failed to file annual returns and audited books of accounts and have other non- compliance issues.

1. Chapter Four Uganda 2016- 2020

2. Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) 2019-

2020

3. Femrite Uganda Women Writers’ Association 2017- 2020

4. African Humanitarian Action 2017 – 2020

5. Safe Places Uganda Foundation (SPU) 2017- 2020

6. Citizens Platform for Democracy and Accountability 2017- 2020

7. Growth Networks Uganda 2017- 2020

8. Pallisa Civil Society Organisation Networks 2017- 2020

9. Citizens Election Watch-IT (CEW-I1) 2017, 2019, 2020

10. Youth Line Forum Uganda 2017- 2020

11. Arise Africa International 2018-2020

12.Dotwa Africa 2018-2020

13. Rwenzori Consortium for Civic Competence 2018-2020

14. Centre for Conflict Resolution 2019 – 2020

15. Youth Equality Centre 2019-2020

C. Halted the activities ofNGOs operating without registering with the NGO

Bureau.

1. Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies (GLISS)

2. Rural Action Community Based Organization

3. Uganda Help Florida

4. Centre for Sustainability Innovation and Research

5. Environmental Governance Institute Uganda

6. Graffen Organization, Butimba Uganda

7. Kwataniza Women’s Organization

8. Twimukye Women’s Organization

9. Witness Radio Uganda

10. Youth for Green Communities

11.Self-worth Initiative

12.VZW Eight

13.Adepr Pentecostal International Church Uganda Ltd 14.Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action (IDEA) 15. Network for Active Citizens

16.Leadership Square Africa