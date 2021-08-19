Ugandan Diaspora’s leading business action-packed, entertainment-filled convention and festival is set for next month in North America.

The annual Uganda Festival and Expo are scheduled from September 2nd to 6th at Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort, Miami Beach under the flagship of Diaspora group UNAA Causes.

The festival day activities start with business sessions focusing on Friday, September 3rd with business exhibitions throughout the weekend.

Speaking about the events, UNAA Causes Chairman James Serumaga confirmed that UNAA Causes has launched new initiatives to add to its popular cultural program.

“We have added the Uganda North American Development Fund, this program is specifically for us in North America to nurture, support, and promote Ugandan businesses in North America,” Serumaga said.

“We also have popular programs like Fashion Weekend aiming to support the Country’s Fashion Industry,” he added.

Miami is one of the World’s most popular Resort destinations and Many Ugandans have booked overwhelmingly, and Serumaga says ‘we are looking forward to an exciting Labor Day Holiday’.