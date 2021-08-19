President Yoweri Museveni has elevated and appointed Justice Eve Luswata to the Court of Appeal in Kampala.

“In exercise of powers vested in the president by Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution , I have, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission appointed Justice Luswata Kavuma Eva as a justice of the Court of Appeal,” Museveni’s letter to the Speaker of Parliament , Jacob Oulanyah reads in part.

In the same later, the president has also appointed Christopher Gashirabake, the deputy Solicitor Generals to the Court of Appeal.

In the letter also copied to the Chief Justice, the Head of Public Service and Attorney General, the president has forwarded the CVs of the two persons to parliament for vetting.

As High Court judge, Eve Luswata has handled a number of cases including the trial of Rwenzururu’s king Charles Wesley Mumbere as well as the petition challenging Rebecca Kadaga’s election as Kamuli Woman MP by FDC’s Proscovia Salaamu Musumba in the Jinja High Court.

Cabinet recently approved the revised structure of the judiciary.

The revised structure will among others see the Court of Appeal extend wings to various regions of the country.

“The Court of Appeal will be decentralized to regions. Construction (of headquarters) has already started in Gulu and Mbarara whereas Fort Portal and Mbale are also soon coming up,” Judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani said recently.

As part of the revised structure of the Judiciary, the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court justices will also increase to 56.

By appointing the two persons as Justices of the Court of Appeal, the president is following the blueprint of the revised structure as recently approved by Cabinet that he heads.