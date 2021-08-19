The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened up a survey into the 2021 general elections, seeking public views towards improving the administration of elections in Uganda.

The EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya made the announcement on Thursday morning urging members of the public to partake in the survey.

“The evaluation will explore key stakeholders’ understanding of the electoral processes and assess the management of elections in Uganda,” Bukenya said.

“The evaluation will also help in gaining insights, facilitate reflection and improve the conduct of future elections,” he added.

According to the EC, the survey is confidential to enable users to answer freely and can be accessed online.

The General Elections according to different stakeholders were marred by massive malpractice.

The National Unity Platform labeled as a “sham” the presidential elections where their candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was trounced by incumbent Yoweri Tubuhaburwa Museveni.

Museveni scored 58.38 percent of the vote while Bobi Wine attained 35.08 percent of the vote.

Bobi Wine dragged Museveni to court to nullify the victory but later withdrew the petition citing that he would take it to the public court for the hearing.

Museveni on his part also accused the NUP of rigging the election, intimidating voters specifically in the central region where they obliterated the NRM.

As of today, at least 100 elections petitions in Parliamentary elections have been registered at different courts around the country.

The Survey can be found HERE