Four Budaka district councilors have threatened to sue the laboratory technicians of Budaka Health Centre IV accusing them of giving them false Covid 19 results on Thursday 12th August 2021.

The councilors include; Paul Kungu of Kakule sub-county, Jude Kalyebi, Budaka and Tademeri sub-county, Hellen Aguramu of Kamonkoli sub-county/ town council, and Godfrey Mbayo of Kabuna sub-county.

According to the councilors, after being subjected to abrupt Covid 19 tests early in the morning before the council meeting, they were given positive results but they were not convinced, they, however, decided to go to other health facilities to test but to their surprise none of them tested positive.

Hellen Aguramu, councilor representing Kamonkoli sub-county/ town council said equally when she moved to Mbale regional hospital to carry another confirmatory test her results turned out negative.

‘’Considering the political atmosphere surrounding Budaka district I sensed that there could be something sinister that influenced these health workers to act foolishly by giving me wrong results so I am here to follow up on my complaint I want the law to take its course’’ she said.

Aguram said the orchestrated move to declare her positive was mooted by the new leadership who did not want the old guard of councilors to take up any responsibility in the new regime.

The disgruntled councilors said this move has caused panic in their families and communities where residents are not believing whether they are negative or not.

The angry councilors who had camped at central police station Budaka to follow up on their complaints told the Nile post that when the executive learnt that some of them were vying to be chairpersons of the standing committees they decided to institute ‘’a Covid 19 political test’’ in order to eliminate them from the race.

Jude Kalyebi said the act has affected her socially politically and economically.

‘’Being a businesswoman my business has been affected because ideal in drinks and no one is now willing to come and take my juice. secondly being a representative of the sub-county I can’t freely associate with my electorates as they keep wondering why I keep relating with them when I am positive’’ Kalyebi said

Paul Kungu another aggrieved councilor said he doesn’t know why the officers decided to tag him positive yet he has been socializing with them on various forums.

Attempts to get a comment from Dr. Winnie Mutaki in charge of Budaka health center yielded no fruits as her known telephone number was kindly switched off by press time.

Whereas Dr. Erisa Mulwani the District Health Officer declined to comment on the matter.

Budaka township resident who only preferred to be called James called for a thorough investigation of the district Covid 19 task force officials for declaring some of the people who succumbed to other ailments to be Covid 19 to fulfill their selfish interests.

This is not the first time for Budaka to be on spot over the falsification of Covid 19 related issues.

Last year in his letter dated 9th November, addressed to the CAO, the then RDC Budaka now RCC Arua city Mr. Martin Orochi demanded an explanation of the whereabouts of the Shs40million that area MPs had returned to the district following a directive from President Museveni.

According to the RDC, the whereabouts and accountability of the monies remained unclear yet the district did not have any Covid 19 case in the isolation center or any serious activity that could empty to the expenditure of the 40 million shillings.