The leaders of the Taliban will show themselves to the world with “no shadow of secrecy”, a senior official told news agency Reuters.

It is in direct contrast to the past 20 years, when its leaders lived largely in hiding.

We’re seeing some signs of their new direction – on Tuesday for example, spokesman Zabihullah Majahid showed up at the Taliban’s first news conference since the takeover. Journalists were shocked to see the face of a man who had for years operated only in the shadows.

The senior official also told Reuters that Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition.

