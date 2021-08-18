The Uganda Road Fund (URF) has released a total of Shs 73.1 billion for maintenance of public roads in the 1st quarter of the financial year 2021/22.

This was contained in a circular written to the accounting officers of Road Fund designated agencies, District Road Committee (DRC) members, Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) and all local governments (cities municipalities ,,districts and town councils)

“The accounting officers of Road Fund, designated agencies, district road committee members and all the users are hereby notified that the Fund management board in line with Section 14 of the Uganda Road Fund Act 2008 has authorised the release of Shs 73.1 billion for the routine and periodic maintenance of public roads in quarter 1 of Financial Year 2021/2022,” said Dr Andrew Naimanya, the executive director in a statement seen by The Nile Post.

Official said that Uganda National Roads Authority will get Shs 47 billion, Kampala Capital City Authority will get Shs 3.92 billion while Shs 17.22 billion will go to local governments including districts, cities, municipalities and community access roads.

URF, as the agency mandated to finance routine and periodic maintenance of all public roads, strives to ensure that its operations are designed for the provision of the best services to road users by maintaining a high degree of responsiveness to their needs.

URF undertakes periodic road user satisfaction surveys as a mechanism through which road users can provide feedback to the Fund and its stakeholders on the quality of service provision in the road asset.

In March this year, URF launched 2021 Road User Satisfaction Survey (RUSS) which was the eighth of its kind in Uganda.

The survey involved randomly selecting and interviewing road users at predetermined points on all categories of public roads which would help to provide outcome accountability and a monitoring mechanism through which road users provide feedback to providers of services in the road sector.