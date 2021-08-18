The Anglican Church in Ghana has told the BBC it is investigating reports that one of its priests forcibly kissed female students at a teacher training college.

Counselling is also to be offered to the young women “to avert any psychological issues that may arise,” says George Dawson-Ahmoah of the Anglican Diocese of Koforidua.

Social media users have been outraged by a video that emerged of the unnamed cleric calling three young women to the pulpit. They pull down their face masks then he kisses them, to cheers from the congregation.

📌Anglican Priest in viral video kissing students has been sacked from the St. Monica’s College of Education. Here is a wrap of what has happened so far.#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/ql6uN8qSBt — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 17, 2021

“I’m so disgusted and grossed out. How is this happening in educational institutions?,” one social media user tweeted.

Another said: “Reverend Father kisses three students in front of the whole school. This Anglican priest should be arrested. Shame.”

The priest in question will be “dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered”, the Church said in a statement on Tuesday.

