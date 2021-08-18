Kabarole hospital in Fort Portal city is seeking for Shs 2.7 billion for the establishment of the oxygen production plant and to set up an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to help better prepare for the third Covid-19 wave.

The Omukama of Tooro, Omukama Oyo Nyimba officially launched a fundraising campaign, calling upon people of good will to support the initiative.

“Pleased to launch the Kabarole hospital oxygen plant and ICU beds fundraising campaign. I thank Bishop Reuben Kisembo for the initiative. I urge all Batooro and friends of Tooro in Uganda and Diaspora to donate generously,” the omukama said.

The prime minister of Tooro kingdom Benard Tungwako asked the public to stop stigmatising survivors of Covid-19.

“I have survived Covid-19 and I say it proudly as I guide myself. I appeal to the whole world and everyone to guide their lives, before you expect someone else to do so please follow standard operating procedures, guide your life,” Tungwako said.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the chairperson LC5 Kabarole district said that as the fundraising for ICU beds continues, there is also need to train the staff that will operate the ICU beds.

Dr. Mugisha Edward, the director of Kabarole hospital said that working in a hospital is not easy adding that there are a lot of challenges.

“But I thank the workers of Kabarole Hospital for consistency, patience and the good services they are rendering,” he said.

Uganda, like many countries, is currently going through a rough time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabarole hospital is a private not for profit hospital, established in 1903 by the Church Missionary Society (CMS).

It is currently run by the Rwenzori Diocese (Church of Uganda) and has a capacity of 100 beds.