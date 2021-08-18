Colleagues in the five-year National Resistance Army war have joined the rest of Ugandans to mourn the death of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa.

Kutesa died on Tuesday afternoon at Max Hospital in New Delhi in India where he was admitted recently.

In messages on their social media pages, Gen Pecos Kutesa’s comrades hailed him as a true patriot that the country has lost.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of General Pecos Kutesa (RO/0026). Uganda has lost a true patriot. He is a man who gave his all for this country. It is a sad day for the nation, family and the UPDF fraternity. Rest in Peace Comrade General,” former Security Minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde tweeted.

Gen Elly Tumwine, who also participated in the 1986 war that brought the current NRM government to power, described Kutesa as a close comrade who will forever be remembered.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of a freedom fighter, a hero to many, and my long-time comrade Lt. Gen Pecos Kutesa. May God strengthen his family in this trying moment and rest his soul in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi said, “One of the historical heroes, Pecos Kutesa has fallen after a job well done for his country. My family and I join the rest of the UPDF fraternity to mourn the passing of a freedom fighter and an old-time comrade, Lt. Gen Pecos Kutesa. May God strengthen his family and grant his soul eternal peace.”

Trained at Monduli Training Academy in Tanzania, Gen Pecos Kutesa was one of Museveni’s bodyguards in the bush and is said to have accompanied him as he made “treacherous” journeys across Lake Victoria into Kenya to bring arms for the NRA rebels.

Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa, 65 was one of the 14 Generals retired from the active service of the UPDF earlier this month at a function held at State House in Entebbe.

By the time of his death, he was the commander of the UPDF Centre for Doctrine Development and Synthetisation.