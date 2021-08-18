The newly appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi has said he is ready for the “gigantic” responsibility that awaits him in the new office.

“I am taking on this gigantic responsibility with full knowledge that like many other young nations, Uganda’s main challenge today is to build a sound economy and transform our society that is still largely pre-industrialist into a modern nation,”Ggoobi said .

He was on Wednesday officially assuming office from Patrick Ocailap who has been serving as the acting Permanent Secretary in the absence of Keith Muhakanizi who is currently undergoing treatment.

Ggoobi, an economist and economics lecturers at Makerere University Business School in Nakawa applauded the president for entrusting him with the new position.

“I thank President Museveni for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the technical team that is going to direct the economic policy of Uganda by first recovering the economy to its pre-pandemic state and then to socioeconomic transformation,” he said.

“Thankfully, I am going to work with a team that is professionally apt, largely young, dynamic, intelligent, hardworking, enthusiastic and efficient.”

Ggoobi replaces Keith Muhakanizi who was transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister in the recent changes by the president in the accounting officers of different ministries.

The new Permanent Secretary describes himself as the disciple of economics which works.

“To the people of Uganda, thank you for the support and love. To the world, this simple boy from Butambala believes in economics that works and hates accountability without results,” he tweeted last month following his appointment.

He also insists that Uganda can easily transform into a middle income economy if things are done right.