The World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) is embarking on a campaign to promote the benefits of ‘soybean’ and encourage bakers to use ‘soy flour’ for their products to boost local bakery in Uganda.

Under the theme ‘Soy flour for the modern baker’, the campaign is also intended to engage various

stakeholders in the demand-supply chain through targeted consumer marketing and communication approach. The six-months campaign that started in July will run in the districts, including Wakiso, Mukono, Mpigi, Masaka and Jinja. The campaign activities will be broadcast on local television and radio stations, social media platforms and publications in newspapers.

Additionally, there will be webinar events for selected bakers and when possible hold consumer

activations in the markets and streets for consumers to sample baked products from soy flour while

observing the Covid-19 protocols.

Commenting on the initiative, a Soy Flour Supplier in Uganda, Charles Nubuga Nsubuga said: “With

the rise in ‘poor-diet-associated’ health challenges, soybean and its products’ value can no longer

be underestimated; neither can it be dismissed as ideal for all people from all walks of life.

“Soy is good for your health. A more recent development is soy flour, a product that if you checked

Uganda as a nation, is only sought after by a select few. Many do not know that soy-flour exists or

in what way any soy product may benefit them.”

He encouraged consumers through this campaign to eat baked products enhanced with soy, for

instance bread, cake or mandazi, which has been enhanced with soy. “This means the bread or

cake has got a higher nutrition than the one without soy.

He adds: “We also urge bakers in Uganda to use soy because the benefits are enormous. For

instance, enhancing bread or cake with Soy flour, the bread will look much better because soy gives

it a much better color.

“It also increases both the yield and the softness of the bread or cake, and most importantly the

bread last for extra 2-3 days, and the crust is good, the texture is great, and the taste is also

delicious.”

About World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH)

Founded 20 years ago, the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) is a programme of the

American Soybean Association. WISHH connects trade and development across global market

systems and improves food security.