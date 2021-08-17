Police have accused the family of frustrating the hunt for singer Douglas Mayanja, also known as Weasel wanted for beating his houseboy last week.

The Good Lyfe singer last week beat and broke the leg of Baker Kaweesi, 26 who was serving as his houseboy since 2018 and according to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the victim told police that he was accused of disrespecting Weasle’s girlfriend.

“Kaweesi reported to police that at Kizungu Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala district, Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel, Giz , Pompo and others beat him up and broke one of his legs on allegations that he has been disrespecting Weasel’s girlfriend,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala deputy police mouthpiece said that for over a week, efforts to trace the singer have been futile.

“We have on several occasions gone to his(Weasel) home to arrest the suspect but is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available.”

Owoyesigyire said Police have not been assisted by the family in the hunt for the remaining singer of the Good Lyfe singing duo.

“There is an allegation that the family could be hiding this suspect. We inform the family that this case will not be concluded by the suspect running away but he should be presented to police to record his statement and file sent to the DPP.”

According to police, reports indicate that the singer has settled the matter with the victim but Owoyesigyire said the matter in criminal in nature and can therefore not be settled in such a manner but rather in courts of law.

“It will not be enough to call off the allegations put up by the victim against Douglas Mayanja. It can only be put off by the DPP and courts of law,” the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said.

Douglas Mayanja, also known as Weasel is not new to violence after being involved in several other incidents in the past.

He was last year accused of assaulting his baby Mama Talia Kassim and kicking her out of his house in Kizungu in Makindye division.