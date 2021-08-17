Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said that President Museveni’s recent security address could be sign that efforts to push him against the wall are finally yielding results.

The president on Saturday addressed the country on security and human rights.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Lukwago said that the president might have been pushed to come up with the address by some ‘unseen forces.’

“I am still wondering what triggered the president’s security address. It was uncharacteristic of him, and he didn’t tell us what prompted him to address the nation on security,” Lukwago said.

“My gut tells me there are forces pushing him in a direction he may not like. I think it could also be a mindset game.”

Lukwago said that the president in his previous addresses always praised the military for their high handedness and it was unusual of him to lecture the country on human rights.

Lukwago said that he expected President Museveni to expose security officials who have violated human rights if he was so serious about the law.

The Lord Mayor however said that there is something to celebrate from this address, and urged the opposition to keep ‘pushing.’

“What I should be celebrating is that the efforts to push President Museveni to the wall internally and internationally are yielding,” Lukwago said.