The High Court in Jinja has upheld the election of FDC’s David Isabirye Aga as Member of Parliament for Jinja North following the withdrawal of an election petition by NRM’s Muhammad Bidondole Bismarck.

The petitioner cited harmony in the constituency as one of his grounds for withdrawing the petition.

Court consequently declared Isabirye duly elected MP for the newly created Jinja North.

The trial judge Patrick Mangeni ordered both parties to meet their own costs.

Bidondole had petitioned court challenging Isabirye’s academic qualifications.

Isabirye formerly served as a journalist attached to Busoga One FM.