Former UPDF representative in parliament and 1986 bush war hero, Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has died at the age of 65, the army has announced.

“UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa which occurred today in India,” UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Kutesa who earlier this month retired from the active service of the UPDF was last week admitted to a Nairobi hospital.

Kutesa was one of the people who participated in the five year bush war that ushered the current NRM government led by President Museveni into power in 1986.

Gen Pecos Kutesa was one of the generals dropped as UPDF representatives in parliament.

Trained at Monduli Training Academy in Tanzania, Gen Pecos Kutesa was one of Museveni’s bodyguard in the bush and is said to have accompanied him as he made “treacherous” journeys across Lake Victoria into Kenya to bring arms for the NRA rebels.