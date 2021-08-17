The 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results will be released on Friday, Ministry of Education and Sports spokesperson Patrick Muinda has confirmed.

According to Muinda, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) will brief the Education Minister Janet Museveni about the results on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s August 20, 2021 release.

“UNEB will briedlf the minister on Wednesday and the exams will be released on Friday under strict observance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” Muinda confirmed.

Candidates and other stakeholders will recieve the results using the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile phones after the official release.

According to UNEB, a total of 98,393 learners sat for UACE examinations in April, 2021. Of these 57,264 were female while the rest were males.

Unlike previous results release where successful candidates would gather at schools for merry making, this time no communal celebrations will expected due to the guidelines on Covid-19.

School administrators will also not receive hard copies instantly due to restrictions on gatherings and movements. UNEB will instead inform the district, municipal and city inspectors of schools to collect the hard copies of the results from UNEB at a later date.

The release comes at a time when all Education Institutions, except Medical Schools, are still closed to physical interactions due to the Covid-19 situation.