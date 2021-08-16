The Police and the army have said none of the said security agencies has a policy that encourages the torture of suspects in their custody.

President Museveni on Saturday warned security agencies including the Police and the army against disrespecting the human rights of Ugandans and other people in the country.

“Every soldier and policeman listening to me and any Ugandan should know that is the position of the NRA and Constitution of Uganda. No one should be in the uniform of the army

or police if you can’t respect the people of Uganda,”Museveni said.

“Why do you beat a suspect? Is it because you are too lazy to interrogate him? Of course these are criminals. The police had done a wonderful job to very well get these people but why spoil it with this nonsense of beating. Even if suspects don’t admit guilt but investigators do their job well, criminals can get convicted.”

However, addressing journalists on Monday, the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said the Ugandan army doesn’t condone torture of suspects or any other person.

“It is only individuals who get highhanded and use unnecessary force against suspects. From the perspective of the UPDF, even before the president came out, we have a zero tolerance policy to any acts of human rights violations including torture,”Kakurungu said.

He noted that the UPDF has on several occasions gone at length to punish officers involved in acts of human violations, adding that they have a fully-fledged directorate to ensure promotion of human rights.

“We even have fully fledged directorate for human rights which among other things always conducts periodic training to members of the forces and also monitors in case there are any violations and reports them for subsequent action.”

The deputy Defence spokesperson however insisted that any case of such human violations are carried out by officers on their individual basis and not as a policy by the Ugandan army

Speaking at the same press briefing, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the law and order enforcement body has put in place several mechanisms to prevent acts of torture of suspects or any other member of the public.

“The IGP has acknowledged that the communication by the president is in line with the various anti-torture laws of Uganda which do prohibit all acts of torture. Therefore there is no justification whatsoever or under any circumstances in the police or from a superior officer or public authority for torture,” Enanga said.

He noted that whereas the police cannot claim to have a perfect record, IGP Ochola’s leadership has tried to deal with elements within the force accused of torturing suspects.

“As a result of continued concerns of torture, the IGP has pledged to continue the efforts in the police to ensure appropriate guidelines on the use of force and authority. The IGP pledges to ensure all forms of physical, psychological or mental abuse by police officers are punished.”

According to police, officers involved in torture face criminal charges over the same.

The president’s remarks on Saturday also saw him make reference to the Gen Katumba Wamala assassination attempt in which some of the suspects who were recently arrested told court they had been tortured.