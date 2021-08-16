The army leadership has started investigations into reports of an impending revolt by UPDF soldiers deployed in Equatorial Guinea.

Last week, it was reported that Ugandan troops deployed in Equatorial Guinea under the Ugandan Military and Mentoring Team (UMTMT) had threatened to revolt against their commander but also the contingent commander, Col.James Kato Kalyebara over allegations of mistreatment, discrimination, suspension and expulsion of several of their colleagues over small matters.

It was said that efforts to get redress from authorities in Kampala and reign in on the contingent commander had fallen on deaf ears, prompting the foot soldiers to threaten to revolt.

Addressing journalists on Monday, deputy Defence spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the commander Land Forces has constituted a team to investigate the allegations and come up with a report.

“It is true there are allegations that came out against some of our officers and since that mission falls under the supervision of the commander Land Forces , he has taken note of the reports and sanctioned investigations to find the source of the concerns. Investigators are already on the ground to establish what is causing some of these complaints,”Kakurungu said.

The deputy UPDF spokesperson said a team has already been dispatched to carry out investigations but also noted they will be looking for the officers who leaked the said information to the press without authorization.

“Some of the individuals who come with such information to the press have been sanctioned to come and explain and help in investigations. Our laws don’t allow members who are not authorized to give information to the press.”

The deputy UPDF spokesperson said some officers have been called back home to explain not only the allegations but noted that Ugandan soldiers will never revolt.

“The state at which UPDF is revolts are not possible at all. Those are things that were sorted and belong to old regimes for soldiers to revolt. Even if there is a mistake, we find ways of handling it.”

UPDF in 2017 deployed in Equatorial Guinea to help build of “an army of a brotherly country” according to the Ugandan army.

The team dubbed Uganda Military Training and Mentoring Team (UMTMT) according to the army publicist was deployed in accordance to section 40 of the UPDF Act.