In November 2020, two founding members of the National Unity Reconciliation Party (NURP) challenged a ruling by Justice Musa Ssekaana in which he dismissed an application accusing Bobi Wine of taking over their party and changing its name to National Unity Platform (NUP).

The founding members accused NUP officials; Joel Ssenyonyi, Flavia Nabagabe, Lewis David Rubongoya, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu of conspiring to make fraudulent changes in their party without following the laid-out procedures as per the party constitution.

This has been the most dragging case, and many a time, Kibalama and the group keep returning to ask for their party back.

However, Nile Post has followed the case and understands Kibalama and his colleague Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe tricked themselves with the support of Bobi Wine and Lewis David to hand over the party willingly.

History

NURP was registered 16 years ago with well-stipulated aims and objectives for transformational leadership.

The party was formed to use all possible peaceful means to promote good governance, rule of law, and democracy.

The party spent its first 10 years on the ground recruiting cadres but it did all that off media. The party was known to active politicians and whoever cared to follow the politics of our country which is why Bobi Wine also approached them but no one cares to ask how they met and how he knew about the party.

In the year 2016, some party members complained of the long name (National Unity and Reconciliation Platform) and others suggested shortening it to National Unity Platform.

The idea was supported by many but Kibalama was reluctant to change it until 2017 when Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe the Secretary-General convened a meeting and discussed the matter. The discussions went well and a resolution was passed.

Bobi Wine comes knocking

In 2018 Bobi Wine approached the leadership of NURP and asked to join them as a member which they accepted but they never heard of him again until 2020.

In 2019 Kibalama and his team followed up on Bobi Wine’s request to join their party but they were not given an audience which was a broad hint that Bobi Wine had lost interest in joining Kibalama’s party.

It was later learned that after knocking on NURP’s door, Bobi Wine went on to do the same with SDP, PDP, and JEEMA. He zeroed to work with Basalirwa (Asuman) but after noticing that he would not have much control over JEEMA and other parties whose leadership he believed to be smarter than him, he reconsidered his former move.

In preparation for the general elections in 2021, Kibalama and his team embarked on the process of changing the party name, this happened before Bobi Wine and his people power movement were not yet members. It should also be recalled that it was done at a time when Bobi Wine had disappeared from Kibalama for two years. Kibalama was considering standing for President or front another candidate.

In August 2019 the name was successfully changed from NURP to NUP by Kibalama (party President) and Kagombe Paul (Secretary-General).

In June 2020 after failing to outsmart SDP, PDP, and JEEMA, Bobi Wine and the group visited Kibalama to renew his proposal.

In Kibalama Bobi and his group saw a naive person susceptible to being taken process by the process until their team is kicked out. The gamble indeed worked and Kibalama welcomed back Bobi Wine and his team.

People power agreed to sponsor a delegates’ conference to elect new NUP leadership but the sponsorship didn’t happen.

This was the first sign that Bobi’s group was up to something but Kibalama couldn’t sense it since he believed much in Bobi Wine as many did.

On the day the delegates conference was to happen, only 11 people showed up and from the 11, only 4 people were NUP members; the 7 were from People Power meaning the qualified delegates were 4.

Rubongoya came to the meeting with predetermined resolutions which he read to the rest and that was the delegates conference.

On 20th July Kibalama introduced the new leadership to the Electoral Commission and the rest is now history.

The Founders were summarily kicked out of the party and the newcomers created a belief that they started NUP from NURP and it was started by Bobi Wine which is why they always refer to it as a young party.

The party’s name was changed in 2019 by Kibalama, and Bobi Wine joined NUP in 2020.