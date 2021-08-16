Solomon Muyita, who has been a senior communications officer in the judiciar, has been appointed Principal Communication Officer and Communication Strategist at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Muyita who has been at the Judiciary since 2014 handed over office last week after six years at the helm.

He appreciated the judiciary for giving him an opportunity to work with the institution over the past six years.

“Comrades, on August 13, I officially handed over my duties to the Judiciary. It’s been an incredible six year journey as Judiciary’s pioneer professional spokesperson. I will now focus on my new publicist role at the Energy Ministry. Looking forward to the usual support,” he said.

Muyita previously worked as a station manager at the defunct WBS TV and a senior journalist at New Vision and Daily Monitor newspapers.

He has also previously served as Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Specialist at the British American Tobacco Uganda.

In a tweet ,the Judiciary applauded Muyita for having saved the institution diligently.

“Thank you for all you have done for this great institution for the last years,” the tweet read.