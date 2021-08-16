Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has said that the university will reopen online for final year students on August, 30, 2021.

In a video message passed through his verified social media accounts, Nawangwe said that continuing students will also start next month online.

“The arrangement is that final year students will resume online studies on 30th this month, the colleges are making arrangements for this,” Nawangwe said.

Nawangwe said that students who had not completed their examinations will be assessed ‘alternatively’ since schools are not allowed to operate physically owing to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Nawangwe said that the assessments will start on 6, September, 2021 and end on 24 September, 2021.

“We are making arrangements for alternative assessment methods, the colleges are also working on this and you will be informed as soon as possible,” he said.

Nawangwe said that after the alternative assessments, continuing students will then resume online lessons on 27 September.

According to Nawangwe, the university is seeking to complete the current academic year within this calendar year so that they don’t have a backlog next year.

Nawangwe urged all students to respect the decisions and ready themselves for online class.

Online lessons in other institutions like Kyambogo University were hit by a number of challenges like expensive internet, students without the necessary gadgets among other issues.

Schools were closed in a presidential directive on June 18, 2021 and although government has promised a reopening plan before the end of the year, there is no specific resumption date so far.