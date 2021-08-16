Opposition National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has claimed he is the legitimate president of Uganda and that incumbent Yoweri Museveni is only holding power by force.

This is the umpteenth time Bobi Wine is making the claim despite losing the election to President Museveni in January.

President Museveni was declared the winner with a 58.38 percent majority against Bobi Wines 35 percent.

“Museveni is an illegitimate President. The person you are talking to is the right President of Uganda but here we are, all because of the gun,” Bobi said.

Bobi said that it is not yet over, calling the people to stand up against the government of President Museveni.

“It’s not over until it is over. Poor governance affects us equally and if anything, this pandemic has made that very clear. To remove Museveni, everyone will have to actively get involved because everyone is oppressed,” he said.

He declined his party being called the opposition, arguing that they are only the option and for that matter, they would not join the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) as it is a legitimacy tool for President Museveni.

“We have our own reservations with IPOD because to us, it looks like a legitimizing tool. That is why we are still staying away because, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“We are not the opposition, we are the option. We are only arm-twisted into that position but we shall use every platform to push until we are where we are supposed to be,” he added.

Bobi Wine joins Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye who swore himself in as president in 2016 and for the rest of the years referred to himself as the legitimate president of Uganda.