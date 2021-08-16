Various opposition leaders in African countries have congratulated Zambia’s President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema was on Monday confirmed the winner of the presidential elections, taking 2,810,777 votes against the incumbent Edgar Lungu with 1,814,201 votes. It was his sixth attempt at winning the presidency.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, who contested for the presidency earlier this year, said Mr Hichilema’s win was not only a Zambian victory, but a victory for Africa and democracy”.

Hearty congratulations to the Zambian President-elect, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema. On behalf of all democracy loving Ugandans, I congratulate the people of Zambia on this momentous achievement. This is not only a Zambian victory, but a victory for Africa and democracy! pic.twitter.com/eI2Ixrixa5 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 16, 2021

His compatriot and veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye also congratulated the president-elect on his victory.

Tanzania’s opposition leader Zitto Kabwe said Zambia had “shown the world the level of its democratic maturity. Peaceful transfer of power is happening…”.

Nelson Chamisa, a Zimbabwean opposition leader,said he was “humbled and excited” to have received a call and personally congratulated Mr Hichilema.

Kenya’s Raila Odinga says the Zambian people have made the continent “proud for conducting a successful election” amid the coronavirus pandemic.