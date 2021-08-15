Spa-Mania has opened up its second branch at Freedom City along Entebbe road. The second Spa-Mania wellness centre branch was officially opened on Friday, August 13.

State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Harriet Ntabazi presided over the opening ceremony that was graced several high profile guests. A delighted Spa-Mania director Yusuf Mutyaba welcomed the honourable minister to Spa-Mania’s new location in the famed Freedom City building that sits in Najjanankumbi.

Mutyaba explained to the guests that the new Spa-Mania branch in Freedom City to meant to cater for clientele who live in greater Wakiso area. He said that many of their clients had complained that seeking their services in Ntinda, where Spa-Mania opened its first branch, was tiresome.

The Freedom City branch is a response to their growing demand that Spa-Mania brings its services closer to their homes and places of business. Mutyaba assured the guests and Wakiso residents that the new branch will match the services they have been used to.

He said that Spa-Mania Freedom City will operate 8am to 8pm. It comes equipped with a couple room with a jaccuzi, facial laboratory, Turkish bath , swimming, steam bath and sauna and all kinds of professional massage packages.

State Trade minister Ntabazi commended Spa-Mania for perseverving in the difficult economic climate caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. She noted that Spa-Mania’s expansion demonstrates that sound business practices and quality will always succeed no matter the difficult economic environment.

She thanked Mutyaba and Spa-Mania for continuing to create employment opportunities for talented youth. She noted that such local initiatives will slow brain drain that sees so many energetic youth the country needs seek employment abroad because they cannot find an outlet for their talents and economic needs.

Ntabazi urged members of the public to take massage services because along with a good diet, they help to keep the body fit. A fit body is better equipped to fight off diseases like Covid-19 which has plagued the world since late 2019.

Mutyaba opened up the doors of Spa-Mania Freedom City branch with special offers. He said, “Our massage starts from as low as shillings 80,000 to shillings 400,000. Deep tissue costs shillings 100,000 for one hour, for two hours deep tissue work, a client pays shillings 150,000 which comes with free body scrub, body-scrubs alone cost shillings 90,000, shillings 130,000, 130,000 and shillings 200, 000. Couple sessions with Jaccuzi cost shillings 300,000, a single goes for shillings 200,000, facials shillings 100,000. Incase you want steam bath alone it’s shillings 30,000 comes with free juice and tea. You can call 0706199425 , 0759969627 to book an appointment.”