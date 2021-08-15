Opposition National Unity Platform Deputy President Lina Zedriga Waru has released a groveling to Opposition strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye following a podcast in which she referred to him as “rotten meat”.

In a podcast published by Big Conversations By Ordinary People, Zedriga forbade anyone who compares her boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to Besigye, claiming the two can not even be in the same line.

“Besigye was not a pop star, he was a military already dirty with the history and association of Museveni. Bobi Wine is clean meat, cut clean. Besigye in politics was rotten meat thrown over and cleaned a bit, “Zedriga debated.

Zedriga said that citizens do not want to have any association with anyone who was near Museveni.

“The moment they hear that you have talked to Museveni, even your listeners will drop, you will see,” she added.

However, in a change of events, Zedriga has now issued an apology in which she said her comments were in error and regrettable.

She also claims that the podcast was “maliciously cut and doctored” out of the whole episode.

“It has caused heartaches, anger, stress to scores of citizens, especially at this stressful moment. I sincerely apologize to each and every person especially Dr. Besigye Waren, my team, and Ugandans,” she said.

“To err is human and to forgive is divine,” she added.

Do you agree with the NUP vice president on the differences between @HEBobiwine & @kizzabesigye1 watch the whole conversation->https://t.co/xZ61DQnqBG pic.twitter.com/mB4odlK8X4 — BigConversations By Ordinary People (@Big_Convos) August 12, 2021

The NUP and FDC supporters have been at loggerheads over their principals Bobi Wine and Besigye respectively.

At one time, supporters loyal to Bobi Wine ambushed Besigye after a talk show in Kampala, abused, and demanded him to “hand over” to Bobi.