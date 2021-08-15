President Museveni has said government will soon make public, the report on the November 2020 riots in which over 50 people were killed and many others injured.

“When we had riots in November, some of the people killed were rioters, but there was also an issue of stray bullets. Police produced a report, and after scrutiny, it will be made available to the public,” Museveni said on Saturday while addressing the country on the security situation.

Spontaneous protests broke out in Kampala and several towns around the country after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine in Luuka district.

The protests that broke out on November 20 went on for two days saw over 50 people killed and many others injured as security tried to quell the rioters.

The president last year says said whereas some of the people killed were rioters, a couple of others were hit by stray bullets but asked police to investigate the protests and come up with a report.

“Police should audit the issue of killing people by stray bullets. What was the original purpose of the bullets that strayed? The phenomenon should be audited. Even if you don’t have anti-riot equipment you can ably control a riotous situation while firing in the air. With firing in the air there can’t be stray bullet because by the time the bullet falls on ground is has lost strength,” he said in November last year.

“Stray bullet can only come when you fire directly at attackers and bullet misses target to hit the bystanders or people in their homes.”

On Saturday, President Museveni reiterated the statements noting that it is unacceptable for security forces to kill anyone for whatsoever reason.

“In the November riots, some of the people killed were rioters but in some cases there were stray bullets but what were you aiming at? After scrutiny, the report will be made available to the public,” he said.

“There should be no killing of any Ugandan for any reason apart from if you are condemned by the court of law to be hanged. Do not damage our legitimacy, history and achievements. Our human rights record is incomparable to anyone in the world. This was one of the main reasons why NRM/A went to the bush and fought from 1971.”

The president noted that such cases of “indiscipline” by security personnel are caused by commanders who don’t adequately brief their juniors on how to deal with the public.

He insisted that he will deal with those involved.

Last year and early this year, the West, especially the European Union and the US have been on Uganda’s case to punish commanders involved in the November 2020 violence.

These said commanders accused of having a hand in the death of some of the people and others injured should be punished.

An investigation by the BBC said that despite the commanders behind the shootings during the November 2020 riots had been identified but have never been brought to book.

The latest statements by the president have therefore been viewed by many as a way of mending relations between government and the West by Uganda.

President Museveni in March told a delegation of the European Union that visited him at State House in Entebbe that they should not view Uganda as an enemy.

“We don’t see you as enemies, remove all the diversions and concentrate on the shared goals and help one another for the prosperity of our people,”Museveni said.

He however warned them against meddling in affairs they don’t understand well.

“By involving yourselves in matters that you don’t understand, even if you do understand, you should not get involved because this kind of misconduct can lead to many serious consequences and suffering of the people like it happened in some African countries,”he told them.