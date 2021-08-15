Ugandan representatives, Express FC on Saturday made the headline when they won the CECAFA 2021 cup for their first time in history.

The Red Eagles had to overcome guest side, Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi, thanks to a Martin Kizza first-half goal to ensure the Uganda Premier League champions lift the trophy in the tournament played in Tanzania.

The win meant that Express FC won the tournament for the first time in history but were also appearing for the first time in 26 years in the football competition for clubs in East and Central Africa.

Speaking about the feat, Express FC coach, Wasswa Bbosa said despite coming for the tournament ill-prepared, his team kept on improving after every game and at last were triumphant.

“This is the second time I am bringing Express FC for this tournament and it is a big achievement that we have this time won it this time around. It is a big thing for my CV as a coach,”Bbosa said.

Express winning the 2021 tournament means that Uganda’s representatives have lifted the title back to back after KCCA FC won the previous tournament held in Kigali in 2019.

They walked away with shs106 million as cash prize for winning the tournament bankrolled by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.