The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that it is unfortunate that Ugandans have a president who he claimed is not ashamed of telling lies.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after President Museveni’s address on the security situation where he warned security agencies against disrespecting the human rights of Ugandans and other people in the country.

In his address, the president said the NRM doesn’t believe in beating people for any reason warning security agencies against beating Ugandans while enforcing Covid-19 standard operating procedures adding that it is totally unacceptable.

However in a statement, Kyagulanyi wondered how the president can even tell what he termed as “blatant lies” with a straight face.

“I can imagine how the victims of his brutality feel as they watched him shamelessly spew out lies, completely unconcerned about their plight. To you all victims of torture, illegal detentions and abductions, I can assure you that there will be a day of justice,”Kyagulanyi said.

He said that this time round, the president was speaking like an opposition leader against his own regime because of the pressure mounted against him by Ugandans.

“He knows what awaits him; seeing his friend Omar Bashir in the International Criminal Court (ICC) waiting lounge! Nothing, absolutely nothing will save him from the fate of all despots, past and present,” he said.