As the debate for reopening schools rages on, the former Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) president, Dr. Kizza Besigye has said that it’s important to reflect on the dire need for a grand reset of the whole education sector.

In a statement, Besigye explained that Covid-19 pandemic has sharply intensified the crisis in the education sector and many parents will not be able to support their children’s education.

“It will take a special effort to get back the very poorly paid teachers to concentrate on teaching again. The pupils that have lost 2 years of education will need a special effort to realign them to continuing their education. The crisis caused by the pandemic offers us the opportunity to do so. It cannot be business as usual,” he said in a statement.

According to Besigye, private schools, which play a very big role in Uganda’s education sector have been largely crippled by the lengthy shut down of schools and many may not be able to reopen without special support by government.

He said that these challenges, plus the content of the children’s education curriculum, must be tackled head on by the country now.

Besigye suggested that a grand reset must critically tackle funding and management of the education sector adding that Uganda as a country has the money but priorities must change now.

“In the meantime, teachers and other essential social services professionals are abandoning public service or rendering highly suboptimal services. The clarion call is to all parents, teachers and support staff, students and all people of good will. Let’s make this a special moment to have a grand reset for our country,” he said.

Besigye has been very outspoken during the Covid-19 crisis making several suggestions on how to handle the pandemic.