Former SC Villa coach, Moses has been named to replace Livingstone Mbabazi as the assistant coach for Serbian tactician, Milutin Sredojevic Micho for the Cranes job.

Mbabazi was last week named as the assistant coach but turned down the offer after choosing to stay with the newly-promoted Arua Hills Sports Club as their head coach.

FUFA recently said national team coaches should not have affiliations to any local club.

On Saturday, FUFA announced the appointment of Basena as his replacement.

“Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named Moses Basena as a replacement for Livingstone Mbabazi in the position of assistant coach of the national senior team,” FUFA said.

The local football governing body said since the Cranes coach has a contractual mandate to name his backroom staff, he chose Basena with whom they have previously worked at the national team but also during Micho’s tenure as SC Villa coach in the early 2000s.

Following the resignation of Micho as Cranes coach in 2017, Basena who had been his assistant was appointed as the caretaker manager for the rest of the games.