Lawyers from the National Unity Platform party have petitioned court to force government to produce blogger Fred Kajjubi Lumbuye dead or alive.

On Friday, lawyers from Wameli and Company Advocates led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima filed a Habeas Corpus application before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala to force government to produce Lumbuye dead or alive.

The lawyers according to court documents say that having been arrested on August 4, 2021, the popular blogger and government critic was deported by Turkish authorities working with their counterparts in Uganda.

They say they have searched for the blogger’s whereabouts in all gazette detention centres in Kampala and Turkey but have failed to trace him.

“The applicant was arrested and is in illegal detention in facilities run or managed by the government of Uganda. It is well over 48 hours and the government of Uganda has neither presented the applicant before any courts of law nor released him,” the lawyers say.

They add that Lumbuye’s family has been denied access to see him after government refused to disclose where he is being detained yet the detention is an infringement on his right to personal liberty.

In the application in which the Attorney General has been listed as the respondent, the lawyers want government to be forced to produce blogger Lumbuye dead or alive.