President Museveni has appointed retired Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe as the new Chancellor for the Uganda Management Institute.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 as amended, I do hereby appoint Justice Bart M. Katureebe as chancellor of Uganda Management Institute,” Museveni said in the instrument of appointment.

According to the document, Katureebe will serve for a period of four years.

He now replaces former Education Minister, Namirembe Bitamazire as the new Chancellor for the government-owned national center for training, research, and consultancy in the field of management and administration in Uganda

Katureebe retired as a judge of Uganda in June, 2020 after clocking the mandatory age of 70, having served in the judiciary since 2006.

By the time of his retirement, Katureebe had worked in the public service for a total of 36 years including eight years as a State Attorney, a minister for 13 years, and 15 years in the judiciary where five of them were served as a Chief Justice.

In December last year, the Supreme Court of China appointed him as a member of its Expert Committee on the adjudication of international commercial disputes for the next four years until December 2024.

The Expert Committee was established in August 2018 in order to ensure the fair and effective operation of the China International Commercial Court (CICC) – an organ of SPC established to adjudicate international commercial disputes.

The committee is comprised of 31 “leaders of important international organizations, legal experts, eminent scholars, experienced judges, outstanding lawyers” selected from different countries and legal systems.

Functions of the committee include mediating international commercial disputes upon parties’ designation, providing expert opinion on applicable foreign laws and international conventions if entrusted by the CICC, and giving advice on the future development of the CICC.