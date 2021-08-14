Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has urged the public to get vaccinated from nearest approved health centres to reduce overcrowding the major centres.

KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine said that there are over 32 designated vaccination points in Kampala and people should stop overcrowding the major ones.

“We encourage residents of Kampala to use the vaccination centres that are close to their residences other than flocking the main ones near city hall. The 32 centres have been strategically picked out because of the population in these areas,” Nuwabine said.

Nuwabine said that people should not worry about the vaccine availability because the Ministry of Health will issue more vaccines to health centres that have used up the doses that they received on Monday.

Vaccination resumed on Tuesday 10, August, 2021 at Ministry of Health accredited vaccination centres around the country.

In Kampala, vaccination points are 32 with 8 in Nakawa Division, 5 in Central Division, 5 in Makindye, 8 in Lubaga and 6 in Kawempe Division.

In the central, one can get vaccinated from Kisenyi HC IV, City Hall Clinic, Kamwokya Community Caring Centre, Old Kampala Hospital and Makerere University Hospital.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said on Thursday that at least 1,155,265 people have so far been vaccinated since the exercise started in March 2020.

About 250,664 people have received both their first and second dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and this according to Ainebyoona, represents 27.7 percent of the total vaccines that the country has so far received.

Ainebyoona noted that the Ministry of Health is expecting more COVID-19 vaccines before the end of this month and the public will be informed in due course.