The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine has been awarded for her ‘exceptional and perseverance’ role in the fighy against Covid-19 in Uganda.

The award was given to her by the Office of Uganda’s Ambassador for Women and Girls in Salaama, Munyonyo on Thursday.

The event was held as part of the events to commemorate the annual International Youth Day, which happens every August 12.

Speaking shortly after accepting her award, Dr. Atwine said she treasures the youth and was so touched by gesture.

Dr. Atwine also urged youth in the country to always have a positive attitude towards work, as this is the only way they will achieve their goals.

At the same event, Dr. Atwine also commissioned Princess Diana Community Health Centre, which is a project of the Office of the Ambassador for Women and Girls to support vulnerable women and girls who have been affected by Covid-19.

Dr. Atwine said such projects should be encouraged by leaders and that she will always avail her self to support youth projects.

The award comes at a backdrop of calls to have the health ministry permanent secretary resign for mishandling COVID-19 funds, by a section of the public.

Although Dr. Atwine has since kept silent on the accusations of mishandling funds, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng last month said that people should stop ‘demoralising’ health workers who are doing their best.