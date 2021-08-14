How long you last in bed without cumming doesn’t necessarily mean that you are good in bed. Going on for over 45 minutes without cumming doesn’t mean you are doing justice to her choockie.

Stop bragging about taking her on for an hour without breaking a sweat. It does not matter how long you take on top of her. Is the person you are taking on enjoying anything you are doing?

Are you sure she is moaning or mourning? Is she asking you not to kill her literally, and you think she is enjoying it?

A man holding their cum for long doesn’t confirm that they are good in bed. A normal good sex session takes a maximum of 25 minutes.

First of all, if he can hold his cum for long, it means that he has to switch his mind from how sweet your honey pot is to something else. This is neither sexy nor a turn-on.

Sometimes a one-minute man with good game will make sure both of you have a great time. He will take his time with foreplay, and by the time he gets in there, you are so ripe that all he needs is a minute for both of you to get to the finish line.

Stop digging into her choochkie as if you are looking for oil. Some women will even get bruises because you want to prove that you are not a one-minute man.

She will dry up because you are counting minutes instead of focusing on her nipples and sucking on them the right way.

You focus so much on the time you want to last instead of focusing on how best to take her to ecstasy. If your mind is on time, you lose out on enjoying every minute of the wet meal in front of you.

Put your heart and soul into what you are doing. Focus on what she wants you to do. If you are not sure, ask her. Ask her what she wants you to do with her body. Ask her if she is loving the things you are doing to her.

If ever a woman has to tell you to cum, know that she is bored to death. The more you focus on the long sessions, the more bored she gets.

A woman should never have to tell you to cum. Focus on the game, and if it is good, you will not need to keep in mind how long you have lasted.

In 25 minutes, a good lay will have enough time for more than four sex styles. He will have flipped the lady in ways that keep her coming for more.

Every woman wants to cum the moment she opens her choochkie. Every woman deserves to cum.

You can last 25 minutes and take her to heaven and back. You can last 5 minutes and make her legs shake in approval of the work well done.

If she is true to the game you bring to the table, making her cum shouldn’t be another hustle. If she doesn’t cum as much as you do, instead of sweating on top of her, ask her how you can improve or do better.

Slow and steady in the sheets is not about the time. It is about the quality of the lay. You want to make her cum, focus on the way she moans when you hit certain places and not how long you have been in there.

Till next time, all you need is a maximum of 25 minutes.